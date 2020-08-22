Alappuzha’s case burden up by 155

District’s toll rises by one with a Kareelakulangara native who died on Aug. 15 testing positive

The district logged 155 COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 123 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission. Twenty-five persons who came from other States, five from abroad, a health worker and a Kainakary native also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The Kainakary native’s source of infection is unknown.

The district also reported a COVID-19-related death with a 62-year-old man from Kareelakulangara who died on August 15 testing positive.

Of the contact cases, 22 were reported from Purakkad and another 12 from Kuthiathode.

Rest of the locally transmitted cases were from Alappuzha (11), Ambalappuzha (11), Thumpoly (8), Kadakarappally (7), Kayamkulam (7), Chembupuram (5), Vayalar (5), Chettikkad (4), Aroor (3), Krishnapuram (2), Thaikkattussery (2), Arattupuzha (2), Cherthala South (2), Chengannur (2), Kainakary (2), Karuvatta (2), Cherthala (2), Kodamthuruthu (2) and one case each from Thuravoor, Haripad, Pathiyoor, Arookutty, Pulpally, Panavally, Mulakuzha and Kalavoor.

With 67 testing negative, the number of active cases in the district is 1,864.

Containment zones

Ward 21 in Alappuzha municipality, ward 14 in Ambalappuzha South, ward 9 in Mararikulam North, ward 10 in Kainakary, ward 2 in Nedumudi, ward 12 in Bharanikavu, wards 7, 8 and 11 in Arattupuzha, wards 4 (partial), 2 and 3 in Nooranad, wards 3 (partial) and 4 in Thaikkattusserry, and parts of wards 10 and 2 in Vayalar grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.