Alappuzha’s case burden continues to rise

Alappuzha

11 August 2020 20:42 IST

146 test positive, with 129 contacting disease locally

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the district with 146 people testing positive for the disease on Tuesday. In a worrying trend, 129 patients out of the total cases contracted the disease through local transmission. Eleven persons who came from other States and six who returned from abroad also tested positive for SARS- CoV-2.

Of the contact cases, 29 were reported from Pattanakkad, another 15 from Kadakarappally, 13 from Alappuzha and 10 from Cherthala South. Rest of the cases were from Panavally (8), Poochackal (6), Krishnapuram (6), Chettikulangara (5), Punnapra (5), Thumboli (5), Kannankara (4), Cherthala (3), Perumbalam (3), Aroor (3), Purakkad (2), Ambalappuzha (2) and one case each from Thrikkunnapuzha, Chettikkad, Eravukad, Nedumudi, Muhamma, Arookutty, Kodamthuruth, Pallipad and Vayalar. As the numbers show, Cherthala taluk remains the hotbed for locally transmitted cases.

Meanwhile, 70 people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 tested negative for the disease. They include 58 who contracted the disease through contact, seven who had come from foreign countries and five from other States. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1, 174.

A meeting chaired by District Collector A. Alexander here on Tuesday decided to allow home treatment for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients provided they have the requisite facility at their residence. The meeting also decided to open the Kayamkulam market from August 14 and allow fishing from August 13, both with restrictions.

Containment zones

Wards 11 and 12 in Thaikkattussery, wards 18 and 4 in Thanneermukkom, wards 5 and 19 in Aroor and ward 4 in Krishnapuram grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.