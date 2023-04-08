ADVERTISEMENT

Alappuzha–Dhanbad Express cancelled

April 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the ongoing rail blockades at Khemasuli railway station under Kharagpur Division and Kushtaur and Koshtila stations under the Adra division of South Eastern Railway, Alappuzha–Dhanbad Junction Daily Express (Train No. 13352), which was scheduled for departure from Alappuzha at 6 a.m. on Sunday, has been cancelled. Similarly, the Dhanbad Junction–Alappuzha Daily Express (Train No. 13351) scheduled to leave Dhanbad Junction at 11.35 a.m. will be fully cancelled on Sunday and Monday, said a release from the Southern Railways.

