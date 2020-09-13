Alappuzha to soon be an adventure hub

Alappuzha known for its backwaters and lagoons will soon be offering a host of adventure activities. Much to the delight of adventure junkies, work on an adventure tourism centre at Krishnapuram, near Kayamkulam, has commenced.

The facility, being set up close to the Krishnapuram cultural centre, will offer activities including sky cycling, jumaring, zip line, free fall, and climbing wall.

Earlier, the State government sanctioned ₹93.91 lakh for the centre. The project implemented under the aegis of District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is expected to be completed in a year.

Officials said that the project would add more vigour to tourism activities in the district. “Kayamkulam, which has attractions including Krishnapuram Palace and Shankar Memorial National Cartoon Museum and Art Gallery, will become a major tourism hub once the adventure tourism facility is opened. As it is situated close to the National Highway, it will attract travellers in good numbers,” said an official.

As part of the project, two towers having a height of 10.5 metres among other constructions will be carried out. Construction works are being done by WAPCOS Limited, Kochi.

The State government sanctioned funds for the centre based on a request made by Kayamkulam MLA U. Prathibha. “The project will enhance the tourism potential of Kayamkulam. It will help attract adventure-loving youths. Our aim is to complete the centre including the construction of the compound wall and allied facilities within a year,” Ms. Prathibha said.

Construction of the adventure tourism centre was inaugurated by A.M. Ariff, MP, the other day.