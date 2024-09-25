ADVERTISEMENT

Alappuzha to host State School Science Festival in November

Published - September 25, 2024 06:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The annual State School Science Festival organised under the aegis of the General Education department will be held in Alappuzha from November 15 to 19.

A meeting of the organising committee of the event was held here on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

As part of the fest, science fair, mathematics fair, social sciences fair, work experience fair, IT fair, vocational expo, and career fest will be held. Mr. Sivankutty said that around 10,000 students from across the State would participate in the science festival.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian presided. MLAs P.P. Chitharanjan, H. Salam, Daleema Jojo, U. Prathibha, Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, and others attended the meeting.

