GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alappuzha to host State School Science Festival in November

Published - September 25, 2024 06:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The annual State School Science Festival organised under the aegis of the General Education department will be held in Alappuzha from November 15 to 19.

A meeting of the organising committee of the event was held here on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

As part of the fest, science fair, mathematics fair, social sciences fair, work experience fair, IT fair, vocational expo, and career fest will be held. Mr. Sivankutty said that around 10,000 students from across the State would participate in the science festival.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian presided. MLAs P.P. Chitharanjan, H. Salam, Daleema Jojo, U. Prathibha, Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, and others attended the meeting.

Published - September 25, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.