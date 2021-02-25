Alappuzha to host ‘Lokame Tharavadu’

ALAPPUZHA

25 February 2021 20:31 IST

Three-month art exhibition by Kochi Biennale Foundation in Alappuzha, Kochi

Sandwiched between the Arabian Sea and Vembanad Lake, the port town of Alappuzha is in for a beehive of activity with it all set to play host to a three-month-long vibrant display of contemporary art across several venues.

‘Lokame Tharavadu’ (The world is one family), an art exhibition organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation and curated by renowned artist and curator Bose Krishnamachari, will be held in Alappuzha and Ernakulam from March 10 to May 31.

Advertising

Advertising

Initiated by the State government, the exhibition will feature the artworks of 267 malayali artists from India and abroad, making it one of the largest art exhibitions ever to involve Malayali artists on a global scale.

“Most artists, including me, are confined to homes for the past several months. This inspired many of us to profoundly think about our home, surroundings, and the world. These poignant thoughts led to the creation of the exhibition ‘Lokame Tharavadu’,” Mr. Krishnamachari said in a statement.

Bounceback from pandemic

He said that similar to various other sectors, the Malayali artist community also suffered a lot owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The exhibition is an effort in collaboration with the State government to recover from the setbacks faced by the artist community,” Mr. Krishnamachari said.

Of the 267 Malayali artists invited to the exhibition, 14 are actively practising art in the Netherlands, France, United States of America, Australia, Turkey, Germany, England, Oman, Kuwait, the U.A.E and so on. Further, 81 artists are working and living in different parts of India.

‘Lokame Tharavadu’ will be held across six venues in the two districts. In Alappuzha, the exhibition will be held across five venues: Kerala State Coir Corporation, New Model Society Building, Port Museum, William Goodcare and Sons Pvt. Ltd., and The Alleppey Company, thus making the gala a blend of art, culture, and heritage. Besides, the exhibition will take place at Durbar Hall Art Gallery, Ernakulam.

Parallel to the exhibition, a series of cultural programmes, conferences, and artist talks involving prominent performers, musicians, writers, and academics from Kerala and outside are planned. The academic programmes, talks, and workshops will be curated by curator and writer Premjish Achari.