Alappuzha to get more family health centres

The second phase of Mission Aardram is making good progress in the district. As part of the second phase, 40 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) are being transformed into Family Health Centres (FHCs). Of these, four FHCs at Purakkad, Veeyapuram, Panavally and Perumbalam are ready for inauguration.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aardram is a Statewide scheme aimed at creating people-friendly health delivery systems. Officials said the conversion of PHCs to FHCs would mean that all the institutions would work from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m., delivering outpatient services.

Besides, the FHCs would have improved facilities, including consultation rooms, waiting room for patients, drinking water facility, modern laboratory, chairs, toilet for differently abled, sign boards, breastfeeding room and so on. A pre check-up room for examining blood pressure, diabetes and body mass index would be arranged. As part of upgradation, additional staff, including doctors and nurses, would be provided in FHCs.

In the first phase of the programme, 14 PHCs were upgraded into FHCs in the district. Once the second phase was completed, the number of FHCs in the district would rise to 54.

The 36 centres being upgraded in the second phase are Cherthala South, Vayalar, Pallithode, Vallikunnam, Nooranad, Chettikulangara, Thakazhi, Cheriyanad, Karthikappally, Karuvatta, Pallana, Aryad, Thottapally, Punnapra South, Ambalapuzha North, Mararikulam North, Vallathode, Thuravoor South, Kadakkarappally, Thazhakkara, Thamarakulam, Bharanikavu, Krishnapuram, Devikulangara, Pathiyoor, Kavalam, Ramankary, Kuppapuram, Venmony, Eramallikkara, Puliyoor, Mulakuzha, Kadampoor, Chingoli, Arattupuzha, and Ezhupunna.