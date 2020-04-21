Alappuzha set to enter next phase

With no active COVID-19 cases in Alappuzha district now, the district administration and Health Department are set to enter the next phase of the fight against the pandemic. According to Health Department officials, the threat remains and there is a need to be extra vigilant.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down. Various measures taken to check the spread of the disease continue to remain in place. With the easing of some restrictions, we have initiated steps to further strengthen the awareness measures,” said an official on Tuesday.

Inflow of people

The administration is expecting an inflow of people from foreign countries and other States after the end of the lockdown period. .

“A meeting chaired by the District Collector on Monday decided to collect the details of people who are set to return to their houses in the district from abroad and other States once the lockdown is fully lifted,” said a Health Department official.

Revised list

Meanwhile, the government has issued a revised list declaring Mulakuzha, Thanneermukkom and Cheriyanad grama panchayats as COVID-19 hotspots in the district. It removed Chengannur municipality and Muhamma grama panchayat from the list.

Officials said 723 more were released from home quarantine.

As of Tuesday evening, 2,294 were in quarantine in the district.