Alappuzha seeks to rehabilitate homeless

The Alappuzha municipality’s Budget for 2021-22 was presented on Wednesday.
The ₹3.43-crore surplus budget, with a revenue of ₹288 crore and an expenditure of ₹285 crore, was presented by municipal vice chairperson P.S.M. Hussain.
1,200 families
The Budget envisages rehabilitation of 1,200 landless and homeless families. An apartment complex will be constructed at Sarvodayapuram. For the implementation of the animal birth control programme, a sum of ₹50 lakh has been allocated. A sum of ₹50 lakh has been set aside for setting up an information technology park.
Against waste dumping
For beautification of tourism spots and other public places in the town, ₹10 lakh has been earmarked. The municipality will undertake a public campaign titled ‘Azhakode Alappuzha’.
To prevent dumping of waste in public, CCTV cameras will be installed across the town. A sum of ₹50 lakh has been set aside for the construction of toilets in public places. Along with renovating crematoriums at Chathanad and Valiya Chudukkad, two new electric crematoriums will be set up there at a cost of ₹70 lakh. A sum of ₹25 lakh has been earmarked for the agriculture sector.
