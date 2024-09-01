GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alappuzha school teacher selected for National Teachers’ Award 2024

Published - September 01, 2024 07:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Jinu George, a teacher at Sanatana Dharma Vidyasala Boys Higher Secondary School (SDVBHSS), Alappuzha has been selected for National Teachers’ Awards 2024 by the Ministry of Education.

Mr. George, a drawing teacher, was instrumental in setting up a children’s art gallery at the school and providing drawing and painting training to students with autism. He is also involved in the functioning of the Student Police Cadet and Little Kites IT Club at the institution.

Mr. George is among 50 teachers selected from across the country for the National Teachers’ Awards 2024. The award will be conferred in a function to be held in New Delhi on September 5.

