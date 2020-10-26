Alappuzha reports 332 cases

The district logged 332 COVID-19 cases and 497 recoveries on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 312 patients contracted the virus through local transmission, while the source of infection of 17 people remains undetected. Three persons who came from other States also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The district also recorded two COVID-19-related deaths. The deceased were identified as a 55-year-old man from Arattuppuzha and a 37-year-old man from Cherthala.

The 332 cases include 39 reported from Ramankary, 17 from Punnapra South, 29 from Ezhupunna, 28 from Alappuzha, 18 from Chwrthala, 17 from Cherthala South, 11 from Kainakary, and 10 each from Purakkad and Ambalappuzha North.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 7,725.

The police have registered 56 cases and arrested 35 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was taken against 334 people for not wearing face masks and 1,006 for not maintaining physical distance. Another eight cases were registered for violating prohibitory orders imposed in the district under section 144 of the Cr.PC. Action was taken against 54 people in connection with the eight cases.

Ward 2 in Nooranad grama panchayat and parts of ward 27 in Mavelikara municipality were declared as containment zones.