Alappuzha reports 2,086 COVID-19 new cases

ALAPPUZHA

04 September 2021 04:53 IST

District records TPR of 18.34%

Alappuzha district logged 2,086 COVID-19 new cases on Friday. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was recorded at 18.34%.

Of the fresh cases, 2,055 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 29 others remains unknown. Two health-care staff also tested positive. As many as 912 persons tested negative.

