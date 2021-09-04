KeralaALAPPUZHA 04 September 2021 04:53 IST
Comments
Alappuzha reports 2,086 COVID-19 new cases
Updated: 04 September 2021 03:01 IST
District records TPR of 18.34%
Alappuzha district logged 2,086 COVID-19 new cases on Friday. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was recorded at 18.34%.
Of the fresh cases, 2,055 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 29 others remains unknown. Two health-care staff also tested positive. As many as 912 persons tested negative.
More In Kerala
Read more...