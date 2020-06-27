Alappuzha reports 13 new cases

The district logged 13 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday. All the fresh cases are imported — 10 from abroad and three from Delhi.

Among the foreign returnees, eight came from Kuwait. Five patients — four young men hailing from Palamel and a 47-year-old man from Purakkad — reached the district on June 12. Two young men hailing from Thazhakara and Vayalar came on June 13. The eighth patient, a 48-year-old man, native of Chettikulangara, came on June 15.

Two young men hailing from Krishnapuram and Alappuzha had come from Qatar on June 12 and June 8 respectively.

Three of a family, a 45-year-old man, his 40-year-old-wife and their son from Bharanikavu came on flight from Delhi on June 12. Of the patients, 10 have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and three to Taluk Hospital, Haripad.

Six people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have been tested negative for the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 164.

A review meeting chaired by District Collector A. Alexander decided to initiate various measures to tackle the spread of the pandemic. Ward-level committees in all panchayats will be strengthened. Squads will be deployed at all municipalities to ensure that people follow government guidelines in public places.