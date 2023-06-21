Alappuzha registers spurt in fever cases

June 21, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Health department has issued an alert in Alappuzha following a spurt in fever cases. Officials said that dengue and West Nile fever were being reported in the district. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Health department urged people to remain vigilant.

According to the Health department statistics, various government hospitals in the district reported over 7,000 fever cases in the last 10 days. A West Nile fever case was reported in the district on Tuesday. Officials said that it was the second such case in Alappuzha in two months.

They said as many as 59 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in the district between June 12 and 21. Most of the cases were reported from Punnapra North, Aryad, Ambalappuzha North, Mannancherry, Chettikkad, Pallipuram, Thanneermukkom, Thuravoor, Thamarakulam, Chengannur, Mangalam and Neelamperoor. Besides, 15 suspected dengue cases were reported from different parts of the district on Wednesday.

Further, eight confirmed leptospirosis cases have been reported from Krishnapuram, Champakulam, Chettikulangara, Mangalam and Mannancherry during the period.

Both dengue and West Nile fever are spread by mosquitoes. The rise in dengue cases has been linked directly to a lack of efforts at the reduction of breeding sources for mosquitoes. Authorities have urged individual households to focus on waste management and vector-control measures. They have been asked to report mosquito breeding places to respective local self-government institutions or health authorities.

As leptospirosis spreads through the urine of infected animals, officials have urged people involved in jobs which make them come into contact with stagnant water to ensure personal protection.

