Alappuzha registers 53 new cases

Reining in: A road being closed at the Punnapra North grama panchayat after two wards in the local body were declared as containment zones on Thursday.

Alappuzha

30 July 2020 23:36 IST

34 contract disease through local transmission, source of infection of five untraced

The district logged 53 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday. According to officials, of the new cases, 34 contracted the disease through local transmission. Source of infection of five patients remains untraceable. Twelve persons who came from other States and two from Saudi Arabia were diagnosed with the infection. The two deaths are not included on the Thursday’s State list of fatalities.

Among the 34 contact cases, nine each were reported from Pallippad and Kadakarappally. Rest of the cases were from Muttom (three), Kollakadavu (three), Thaikkal (three) and one each from Thuravoor, Haripad, Kayamkulam, Payippad, Chandiroor, Ponnad and Thaikkattussery. Sources of infection of two men from Alappuzha, a 35-year-old man hailing from Arookutty, a 68-year-old man native of Thuravoor and a 24-year-old Pallippad native are unknown.

The two deceased were identified as an 80-year-old man from Pattanakkad and a 76-year-old woman hailing from Kodamthuruthu, Ezhupunna. Twenty people who were being treated for COVID-19 tested negative.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Thursday directed authorities to arrange facilities to treat COVID-19 patients in the respective taluks. Patients with serious symptoms should be admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.