Alappuzha registers 1,238 fresh cases

Seven succumb in the district, three in Pathanamthitta

The district logged 1,238 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. It also recorded seven COVID-19 deaths. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was 13.17%.

Among the fresh cases, 1,224 patients contracted the disease through local contact. The source of infection of 13 others remains unidentified. One health worker also tested positive on the day.

Meanwhile, 742 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative.

The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 10,357.

1,188 in Kottayam

Kottayam continued to witness a sharp rise in fresh COVID-19 cases with 1,188 persons testing positive on the day.

Of the fresh cases, 1,184 persons, including a health worker, contracted the virus through local transmission. The TPR stood at 13.13%.

With 135 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Panachikkad, which recorded 73 cases.

As many as 1,064 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 7,330.

Meanwhile, 41,218 persons remain under quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

630 in Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 630 persons tested positive for the disease during the day.

Most of them contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of four cases is yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 10.6%.

With 39 cases, Kunnamthanam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kottanad, which reported 28 cases.

The disease claimed three more lives in the district.

With 426 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 6,361 active cases.

(With inputs from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta bureaus)