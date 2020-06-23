Alappuzha records highest single-day count at 19

In the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the district so far, 19 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

According to officials, all the fresh cases are imported—13 from abroad and six from other States.

Among the foreign returnees, two men, a 60-year-old man from Chengannur and a youth from Thazhakara, came from Kuwait on June 12. A father-son duo hailing from Alappuzha reached the district from Saudi Arabia on June 20. The fifth patient, a 47-year-old native of Budhanoor, came from Saudi Arabia on June 10.

A young woman, hailing from Punnapra, who reached the district from Qatar on June 16 is the sixth patient. The seventh person, a 58-year-old man, came from Kuwait on June 12. He is a native of Bharanikavu. Another patient, a young man from Chengannur, came from Saudi Arabia on June 11.

Also among the cases are five men from Kuwait who reached the district on June 13. These included three youths hailing from Krishnapuram, Karuvatta and Mavelikkara; a 48-year-old from Punnapra; and a 49-year-old native of Chengannur.

Of the cases from other States, three persons—a young man from Chengannur and two young women from Venmony and Chengannur—came from Delhi on June 6, June 15 and June 11 respectively. Also, two women, a 51-year-old Pandanad native and a young woman from Chengannur, came from Mumbai on June 23 and June 16 respectively. Another young woman hailing from Chengannur reached the district from Chennai on June 4.

Of the patients, 18 have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and one person to a hospital in Pathanamthitta, for treatment.

Meanwhile, a person from the district who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Ernakulam tested negative for the virus. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 121.