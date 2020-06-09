Alappuzha records biggest single-day spike

Alappuzha

09 June 2020 20:09 IST

11 more test positive with 10 coming from abroad and 1 from Mumbai

The district on Tuesday recorded the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 11 more people testing positive for the disease. Of the cases, 10 have returned from foreign countries and one from Mumbai.

One of the patients, a youth hailing from Pattanakkad, came from Dubai on May 30. The second patient, a youth from Champakulam, came from Dubai on June 4. A couple aged 64 and 58, from Kumarapuram, arrived from Abu Dhabi on May 31. The fifth patient, a young woman from Champakulam, came from Kuwait on May 26. Another person, a 76-year-old woman from Budhanoor, reached the district from Abu Dhabi on May 18. A pregnant woman, a native of Puliyoor, came from Abu Dhabi on May 28. Two women, hailing from Kayamkulam and Krishnapuram respectively, came from Russia on June 1. Another patient, a youth from Chengannur, came from Mumbai in a private vehicle on May 24.

All patients have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for treatment.

The eleventh patient, a young woman from Oachira, came from Abu Dhabi on June 3. She has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam.

2 test negative

Meanwhile, two persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have been tested negative for the disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 88. The district has so far witnessed 106 COVID-19 cases. 17 people have recovered while one person died due to the disease.

Samples collected from a woman from Pavukkara who died in quarantine on Monday have been tested negative for the disease.