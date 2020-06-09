Kerala

Alappuzha records biggest single-day spike

11 more test positive with 10 coming from abroad and 1 from Mumbai

The district on Tuesday recorded the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 11 more people testing positive for the disease. Of the cases, 10 have returned from foreign countries and one from Mumbai.

One of the patients, a youth hailing from Pattanakkad, came from Dubai on May 30. The second patient, a youth from Champakulam, came from Dubai on June 4. A couple aged 64 and 58, from Kumarapuram, arrived from Abu Dhabi on May 31. The fifth patient, a young woman from Champakulam, came from Kuwait on May 26. Another person, a 76-year-old woman from Budhanoor, reached the district from Abu Dhabi on May 18. A pregnant woman, a native of Puliyoor, came from Abu Dhabi on May 28. Two women, hailing from Kayamkulam and Krishnapuram respectively, came from Russia on June 1. Another patient, a youth from Chengannur, came from Mumbai in a private vehicle on May 24.

All patients have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for treatment.

The eleventh patient, a young woman from Oachira, came from Abu Dhabi on June 3. She has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam.

2 test negative

Meanwhile, two persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have been tested negative for the disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 88. The district has so far witnessed 106 COVID-19 cases. 17 people have recovered while one person died due to the disease.

Samples collected from a woman from Pavukkara who died in quarantine on Monday have been tested negative for the disease.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 8:11:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/alappuzha-records-biggest-single-day-spike/article31788990.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY