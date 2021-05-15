Kerala

Alappuzha records 1,996 new cases

The district logged 1,996 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Of these, 1,993 people contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of three remains unidentified. The test positivity rate stood at 26.69%.

Meanwhile, 1,509 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered.

On Saturday, the police registered 13 cases and arrested three people for violating COVID norms. Action was also taken against 319 people for not wearing face masks, 273 people for violating physical distancing norms, and three people for violating quarantine norms. Authorities also seized 162 vehicles.

