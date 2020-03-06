Alappuzha proud of Karthyayani Amma: Collector

District Collector M. Anjana has congratulated Karthyayani Amma, 98, for being selected for the Union government’s Nari Shakti Puraskar.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Ms. Anjana said that it was a moment of pride for the district and the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA).

Karthyayani shot to fame in 2018 after she scored 98 marks out of 100, bagging the first rank in the Aksharalaksham literacy examination conducted by the KSLMA. She had never gone to school and used to work as a domestic help and cleaning staff. The nonagenarian had got inspiration from her daughter Amminiamma. A school dropout, Amminiamma had cleared the tenth standard equivalent examination after attending continuing education classes.

Karthyayani, a widow, is now aiming to clear the Class 10 equivalency examinations. She was also selected as the Commonwealth of Learning Goodwill Ambassador.

Karthyayani will fly out to Delhi on Saturday. She will receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind on March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.