Alappuzha posts 1,240 cases

Four succumb to infection in Pathanamthitta

The district logged 1,240 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 11.76%.

Of the fresh cases, 1,219 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 21 others remains unknown.

The 1,240 cases include 129 reported from Alappuzha, 53 from Mararikulam South, 51 from Panavally, 46 from Aryad, 37 from Muhamma, 34 each from Cherthala South and Thuravoor, 33 from Mannancherry, 31 from Cheriyanad, 30 from Nedumudi, 27 each from Punnapra North and Bharanikavu, 23 from Pathiyoor, 24 from Kayamkulam and 20 each from Cherthala and Vayalar.

Meanwhile, 944 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 10,552.

1,077 in Kottayam

Kottayam continued to witness a sharp rise in fresh COVID-19 cases with 1,077 persons testing positive on the day.

Of the fresh cases, 1,070 persons, including three health workers, contracted the virus through local transmission.

The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 10.36%.

With 132 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Ettumanur, which recorded 46 cases.

As many as 949 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 7,849. Meanwhile, 40,550 persons remain under quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

536 in Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 536 persons tested positive for the disease during the day.

Among them, all but two contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of six cases is yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 8.3%.

With 34 cases, Thiruvalla reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pandalam, which reported 31 cases. Meanwhile, the decease claimed four lives in the district.

With 267 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 5,826 active cases.

(With inputs from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta bureaus)