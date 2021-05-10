Alappuzha panchayat to sponsor antigen kits

ALAPPUZHA

10 May 2021 22:45 IST

To arrange ambulances for patients

The Alappuzha district panchayat will sponsor 15,000 antigen test kits.

District Panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari who chaired a virtual meeting attended by grama panchayat presidents, secretaries, and district panchayat members on Monday said that all medical equipment sought by medical officers would be distributed soon.

The meeting also decided to arrange ambulances in all grama panchayats in the district. Directions have also been issued to provide food to COVID-19 patients, the needy, and the homeless through community kitchens.

To alleviate the mental stress in people caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, respective local bodies in association with the district panchayat will conduct a campaign titled ‘Nadinayi Nammal’.

As part of it, volunteers will conduct house visits.