Shemeer Badarudeen from Charumoodu in Alappuzha won two bronze medals at the Asian Combat Ju-Jutsu Championships 2024, held in Uzbekistan from June 14 to 16. He bagged the medals competing in the +93 kg category in close contact and ground fight events. He was trained by Judo coach S. Prakash. Mr. Badarudeen is the vice president of the Alappuzha Judo Association.