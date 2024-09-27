Alappuzha native wins Ironman title in Italy

Rupesh S., a dentist from Alappuzha, has won his third Ironman title with a win at the long-distance triathlon event held in Italy recently.

In the event held in the Emilia-Romagna region, Dr. Rupesh completed a 2.4-mile (3.86-km) swim in the sea, a 112-mile (180.25-km) cycling, and a 26.22-mile (42.2-km) run in 14 hours and 13 minutes as against the time limit of 16 hours to complete the race.

Previously, he won Ironman titles at Tallinn in Estonia in 2022 and Kalmar in Sweden in 2023. Considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world, Ironman is a series of triathlons organised jointly by the World Triathlon Corporation and Ironman.

Before competing in Ironman, he won Ironman 70.3 titles at Bintan in Indonesia in 2019, Dubai and Goa in 2022. Ironman 70.3, also known as Half Ironman, consists of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bicycle ride, and a 13.1-mile run.