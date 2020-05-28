Alappuzha native tests positive

Alappuzha

28 May 2020 23:16 IST

Woman showed symptoms on arrival at Kochi airport on May 26

One more person from the district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday. According to Health Department officials, the patient, a young woman from Mavelikara taluk, reached the Cochin international airport from Kuwait on May 26. “As she was showing symptoms of the disease on arrival, she was immediately shifted to a COVID-19 hospital at Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district.

She is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital,” said an official. The district has so far reported 36 COVID-19 cases, of which 29 remain active. Seven people have made a full recovery. Of the total active cases, 28 are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, nine persons were hospitalised with symptoms of the disease in the district on Thursday, taking the total number of people under observation at MCH, Alappuzha, and Taluk Hospital, Haripad, to 37. A total of 4,731 people are in quarantine/isolation in the district.

