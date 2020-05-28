Kerala

Alappuzha native tests positive

Woman showed symptoms on arrival at Kochi airport on May 26

One more person from the district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday. According to Health Department officials, the patient, a young woman from Mavelikara taluk, reached the Cochin international airport from Kuwait on May 26. “As she was showing symptoms of the disease on arrival, she was immediately shifted to a COVID-19 hospital at Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district.

She is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital,” said an official. The district has so far reported 36 COVID-19 cases, of which 29 remain active. Seven people have made a full recovery. Of the total active cases, 28 are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, nine persons were hospitalised with symptoms of the disease in the district on Thursday, taking the total number of people under observation at MCH, Alappuzha, and Taluk Hospital, Haripad, to 37. A total of 4,731 people are in quarantine/isolation in the district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:20:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/alappuzha-native-tests-positive/article31698570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY