Alappuzha municipality wins award in Indian Swachhta League

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore presenting Indian Swachhta League award to Alappuzha Municipal chairperson Soumya Raj on Friday.

Alappuzha municipality was adjudged a winner in the Indian Swachhta League.

The civic body came top in the category of cities with 1-3 lakh population.

Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj received the award from Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore in a function held at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

The municipality won the accolade competing with 1,850 municipalities in the country. It was given the award for implementing projects like Nirmala Bhavanam, Nirmala Nagaram 2.0, Azhakode Alappuzha, decentralised waste management system, and so on.

Municipal Health standing committee chairperson Beena Ramesh and municipal secretary B. Neethulal attended the award function.