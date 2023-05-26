Alappuzha municipality transforms waste-filled land into outdoor gym and park

May 26, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

It was once a garbage dump and haven for anti-social elements. But now, it hosts an open-air gymnasium and park. That is the change the nearly 1.5-acre plot with several casuarina trees on the banks of Ayyappan pozhi, near the Alappuzha beach, underwent in recent months.

The Alappuzha municipality, which is behind the transformation, is expected to throw open the facility to the public soon. “Though not a designated dump, the place was covered with festering rubbish and a refuge for anti-social elements. As the Ports department owns the land, we approached them and struck a deal to put it to good use. All the gym equipment has been installed under the shade of trees. The construction of walkways, benches and other facilities has also been completed,” says Alappuzha municipal vice-chairman P.S.M. Hussain.

Besides, the facility will have an exclusive space for differently abled children. The work to install playground equipment has been awarded. “Fitting of children’s items and other works, including clearing the place of unwanted plants and weeds, will be completed soon. A final decision on its opening will be taken in the coming weeks,” says Mr. Hussain.

The civic body aims at adding the gym-cum-park to the tourism map of Alappuzha. It is expected to finalise an agency for running and maintaining the facility soon. The selected firm will be allowed to set up amenities such as coffee shop, huts, food court, open-air stage, entertainment facilities and so on.

“The open-air gym and park along with the proposed conversion of a 300-m stretch of the Elephant Gate road into an evening food-art street will contribute immensely to Alappuzha’s tourism potential. The opening of new hangout places will motivate tourists who visit Alappuzha mostly for houseboat rides to spend more time in the Venice of the East. The gym and park is going to be a facility for all ages. The municipality has spent around ₹20 lakh arranging various equipment and facilities there. Whoever wins the contract to maintain the facility is expected to make an additional investment of at least ₹1 crore,” adds Mr. Hussain.

Though entry to the facility will be free, the civic body will still receive money in the form of fees to be collected from the firm running it.