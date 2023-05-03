Alappuzha municipality tops in fund utilisation under AMRUT scheme

May 03, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha municipality has topped among all civic bodies in the State in fund utilisation under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj said the civic body had spent ₹190.53 crore, which was 86.85% of the total amount allocated for various projects under the scheme in the 2022-23 fiscal. Alappuzha is followed by Kannur Corporation and Palakkad municipality with 85.78% and 83.01% fund utilisation respectively.

The Alappuzha municipality has replaced around 300-km-long old drinking water pipeline and constructed new water tanks at Kommady, Alissery, Thathampally and Pazhavangadi by expending an amount of ₹150.76 crore. The municipality de-silted and deepened the Vadapozhi canal and five connected channels at a cost of ₹2.2 crore. The work, according to officials, has reduced the threat of waterlogging in Vadackal, Beach, Gurumandiram, Eravukadu and Kuthirapanthi wards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the civic body has undertaken various projects including canal/channel bank protection works, construction of pavements, renovation of the park at Valiyachudukkad, construction of a park on Alappuzha beach, septage treatment plants, construction of a bridge connecting Nehru Trophy ward and the mainland, construction of footbridge parallel to Iron bridge, and rejuvenation of public ponds using the AMRUT funds. Officials said that some of the projects had been completed, while others were progressing well.