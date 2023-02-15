ADVERTISEMENT

Alappuzha municipality to set up STP at ₹68 crore

February 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Project will be funded under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha municipality will construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) in the Lajnath ward at ₹68 crore.

Officials said the STP would be set up on the land in the possession of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

The project will be funded under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0. A meeting of the municipal council held on Tuesday gave its nod for the detailed project report prepared by the sewerage wing of the KWA. The implementing agency will be entrusted with the operation and maintenance of the plant, said an official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US