Alappuzha municipality to set up STP at ₹68 crore

Project will be funded under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0

February 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha municipality will construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) in the Lajnath ward at ₹68 crore.

Officials said the STP would be set up on the land in the possession of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

The project will be funded under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0. A meeting of the municipal council held on Tuesday gave its nod for the detailed project report prepared by the sewerage wing of the KWA. The implementing agency will be entrusted with the operation and maintenance of the plant, said an official.

