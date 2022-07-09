Alappuzha municipality to rehabilitate street vendors
Vending market to host those currently on the Zero Junction-Kaichoondi Junction stretch
The Alappuzha municipality will build a vending market to rehabilitate street vendors along the busy road from Zero Junction to Kaichoondi Junction.
In a statement here, Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj said the vending market would be constructed south of the Vazhicheri private bus stand. It will have facilities to rehabilitate 115 street vendors.
The project will be implemented at a cost of ₹1.5 crore under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission. "The project will ensure a safe and convenient vending zone. Shifting the vendors will help end traffic woes between Zero Junction and Kaichoondi Junction," Ms. Raj said.
Earlier, the civic body conducted a survey and distributed identity cards to 261 street vendors.
