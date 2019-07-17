Alappuzha municipality to move HC

The Alappuzha municipality has decided to approach the Kerala High Court against the State government’s order reducing the tax and penalty imposed on Lake Palace resort.

A meeting of the municipal council on Tuesday also recommended the State government to suspend municipal secretary S. Jahangir. Municipal chairman Thomas Joseph said the secretary had acted against the decision of the council in connection with the resort.

Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors expressed dissatisfaction over the move seeking action against the secretary. BJP councillors staged a walkout alleging ‘match-fixing’ between the State government and the municipality on the issue.

₹1.17-crore fine

The civic body had imposed a fine of ₹1.17 crore on the Water World Tourism Company, promoters of Lake Palace resort of which former Transport Minister Thomas Chandy is a director, for constructing 16 illegal structures at the resort.

The resort appealed against the decision and Urban Affairs Department Regional Joint Director V.R. Raju, after conducting an inspection in May, submitted a report to the government against the findings of the municipality. The report suggested reduction in the fine.