Alappuzha municipality to make masterplan for waste management

March 21, 2022 20:43 IST

Seminar being held as part of devising the plan

The Alappuzha municipality will prepare a master plan for solid waste management within its limits.

Municipal authorities said the master plan would be prepared taking into consideration the city's present and future needs. Canalpy (CanAlleppey), an initiative of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), will assist the civic body in preparing the plan.

As part of devising the plan, the municipality is conducting a two-day seminar at the municipal council hall. It was inaugurated by Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj on Monday.

The first day of the seminar was attended by various stakeholders, including traders, industry representatives and people from the tourism sector, among others. Discussions were centred on the present situation of solid waste management and the way forward.

"The rapid development, population density and amount of waste generated call for a better system for solid waste management in Alappuzha municipality. There is a need to dispose of solid waste in an effective manner. As part of preparing the master plan, we have conducted detailed analyses of the present situation in the municipal area. We will also consider best practices in solid waste management followed elsewhere before finalising the plan," said an official.

Kerala Solid Waste Management Project director U.V. Jose will inaugurate the second day of the seminar. Presentations by experts in the field will follow.

Officials of Canalpy, which conducted a detailed study on waste management in Alappuzha, will present a report detailing their findings and suggestions. "The draft plan will be prepared taking into account all the suggestions," the official added.