Alappuzha municipality to buy two mobile septage units

Amidst growing concerns over the dumping of wastewater in waterbodies, the Alappuzha municipality has decided to purchase two mobile septage units. The decision was made at a meeting of the municipal council on Wednesday.

Officials said that administrative sanction had been received and the units would be bought using funds sanctioned under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

The units will collect and treat septage from households and establishments in the municipal area. “The mobile septage units use the technology developed by the Delhi-based Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Institute. Besides collecting septage, the units are equipped with wastewater treatment systems. The solid waste generated after treating septage will be transported to a treatment facility and converted into fertilizer. Once operational, the units will help bring an end to the practice of dumping toilet waste in waterbodies,” said an official.

Bio-mining

The council decided to issue a selection notice to Kozhikode-based M.C.K. Kutty Engineering Project Private Limited to carry out the second phase of bio-mining at the Sarvodayapuram landfill site. Earlier the technical committee approved their bid. At ₹3.11 crore, the company had quoted the lowest price in the e-tender.

Officials said the first phase of bio-mining at the site, carried out by the same firm, had been completed.

Through bio-mining, the municipality is clearing mounds of legacy waste dumped at Sarvodayapuram. As per a total station survey conducted by the civic body, the yard has 30,101.690 cubic metre of legacy waste. The municipality set up the plant on 12 acres several years ago. Until 2012, it used to dump truckloads of unsegregated waste at the yard daily. Mass protests forced the civic body to look for alternatives and it shut the plant following the successful implementation of decentralised waste management system and source-level waste management. However, no concrete measures were taken to remove the dumped waste from the site until recently.

Town hall renovation

The council has given its nod for reconstructing the Alappuzha Town Hall. The 5,755 sq ft structure with three floors will be built at a cost of ₹15 crore. The project will be funded by the Kerala Urban and Rural Development Finance Corporation Limited.

