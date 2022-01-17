Alappuzha municipality sets up drinking water kiosks in 19 wards

Treated water to be distributed through these implemented at ₹2.15 crore

In a bid to address the drinking water woes in the Alappuzha municipal area, the civic body has set up 20 water kiosks in 19 wards. They were inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Sunday.

The kiosks were installed at Alissery, Vadackal, Eravukadu, Thumpoly, municipal office, Mangalam, Kalath, Mannathu, Valiyakulam, Lajaneth, Vadacanal, Karalakam, Asramam, Civil Station, Housing Colony, railway station, Thiruvampady, Punnamada and Pallathuruthy wards.

AMRUT funds

The project is implemented utilising funds sanctioned under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). A total of ₹2.15 crore was spent on the project.

Officials said the kiosks would distribute water from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) networks after treating it through the reverse osmosis process. A nominal rate would be collected for the water. While the municipality would maintain the kiosks, Kudumbashree women had been entrusted with operating them, they said.

H. Salam, MLA, presided. P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj, KWA project manager S.L. Jayaraj and others were present.