Alappuzha municipality plans bio-mining to clear legacy waste at Sarvodayapuram landfill

March 26, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha municipality plans to use bio-mining to clear legacy waste dumped at the Sarvodayapuram landfill yard.

Municipal authorities said that e-tenders had been invited to bio-mining the accumulated waste at the yard. “Scientific disposal of waste using the bio-mining process will bring an end to an enduring problem and help the municipality to reuse the site for other purposes,” said Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj.

The civic body has made a budgetary allocation of Rs. 3.7 crore for carrying out bio-mining at the site.

The municipality set up the plant on 12 acres at Sarvodayapuram in Mararikulam in 2010. Until 2012, it used to dump truckloads of unsegregated waste at the yard daily. However, mass protests forced the civic body to look for alternatives and it shut the plant following the successful implementation of decentralised waste management system and source-level waste management in the Alappuzha municipal area.

As per a total station survey conducted by the municipality recently, the yard has 30,101.690 cubic metre of legacy waste. In the wake of the Brahmapuram dump yard fire, the civic body deployed security personnel at the plant.

According to the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board, bio-mining is the scientific process of excavation, treatment, segregation, and gainful utilisation of aged municipal solid waste lying in dumpsites typically referred to as legacy waste.

The last date for submission of bids is March 27, 3 p.m. The technical committee will convene on March 29 to award the contract. Once the work is awarded, the bio-mining process at the site is expected to be completed in nine months.