Alappuzha municipality gets new building

ALAPPUZHA

23 October 2020 23:15 IST

Built at a cost of ₹10 crore, it spans 45,000 sq ft

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Friday inaugurated the centenary building of the Alappuzha municipality.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Sudhakaran said that through canal rejuvenation, road development, among other projects, Alappuzha town was being reconstructed.

Officials said that the new building was built keeping in mind the future requirements and demands. The municipality constructed the five-storey centenary building near the District Collectorate at a cost of ₹10 crore. All offices functioning in the existing building will be shifted to the new structure, spanning 45,000 sq ft.

Apart from offices, the building consists of rest rooms, toilets, special seating facilities for the differently abled and women, a conference hall, an air-conditioned mini-conference hall and so on. A Jana Seva Kendram will function on the ground floor.

K.C. Venugopal, MP, inaugurated the Jana Seva Kendram and council hall through online. A water tank constructed under the Amrut project was inaugurated by A.M. Ariff, MP. Former heads of the municipality were honoured at the function.

Alappuzha municipal chairman Illikkal Kunjumon presided.