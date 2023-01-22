Alappuzha municipality gets invite to International Zero Waste Cities conference in the Philippines

January 22, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha Municipality has received an invitation to Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives’ (GAIA) International Zero Waste Cities conference to be held in Manila in the Philippines on January 26 and 27.

The conference will gather government officials and zero waste practitioners to discuss the zero-waste approach under the theme ‘Zero Waste for Zero Emissions’. Alappuzha Municipal chairperson Soumya Raj, who will represent the municipality at the conference, will share the ongoing efforts in the civic body towards zero waste.

GAIA is a network of grassroots groups as well as national and regional alliances representing more than 1,000 organisations from 92 countries with a vision of creating a toxic-free world without incineration.