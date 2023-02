Alappuzha municipality forms volunteer group to create awareness about waste management

February 18, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The Alappuzha municipality has formed Green Army for Alleppey, a volunteer group, to create awareness about decentralised waste management among its residents. It was inaugurated by Municipal chairperson Soumya Raj. The team members will act as ambassadors for cleanliness projects – Nirmala Bhavanam Nirmala Nagaram 2.0 and Azhakode Alappuzha. The members were drawn from Can Alleppey, IRTC workers, college students, NSS volunteers and so on. ADVERTISEMENT

