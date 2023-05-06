Alappuzha municipality finalises tender for bio-mining of legacy waste dumped at Sarvodayapuram

May 06, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha municipality has finalised tender for clearing mounds of legacy waste dumped at the Sarvodayapuram landfill site through bio-mining.

Municipal authorities said here on Saturday that the Kozhikode-based M.C.K. Kutty Engineering Project Private Limited had won the tender. At ₹2,99,72,800, the company had quoted the lowest price in the e-tender. “The technical committee has approved their bid. The firm will be issued a selection notice subject to ratification by the municipal council,” said Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj.

The civic body has made a budgetary allocation of ₹3.7 crore for carrying out bio-mining at the site. As per a total station survey conducted by the municipality, the yard has 30,101.690 cubic metre of legacy waste.

The municipality set up the plant on 12 acres at Sarvodayapuram in Mararikulam South several years ago. Until 2012, it used to dump truckloads of unsegregated waste at the yard daily. Mass protests forced the civic body to look for alternatives and it shut the plant following the successful implementation of decentralised waste management system and source-level waste management in the Alappuzha municipal area. However, no concrete measures were taken to remove the dumped waste from the site until recently.

Officials said that scientific disposal of waste using the bio-mining process would bring an end to an enduring problem and help the municipality to reuse the site for other purposes. In the wake of the Brahmapuram dump yard fire, the civic body had deployed security personnel at the plant.

Bio-mining is the scientific process of excavation, treatment, segregation, and gainful utilisation of aged municipal solid waste lying in dumpsites typically referred to as legacy waste. The bio-mining process at the site is expected to be completed in nine months.