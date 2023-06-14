ADVERTISEMENT

Alappuzha municipality excels in solid waste management

June 14, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha municipality has attained complete cleanliness in solid waste management. An official declaration in this regard was made by Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh in a function held at Alappuzha Town Hall on Wednesday.

The civic body achieved total sanitation in solid waste management by implementing a decentralised waste management system and source-level waste management. The municipality extended the service of Haritha Karma Sena to a majority of houses for door-to-door collection of materials.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Rajesh said the government had collected ₹1 crore as a fine from people for illegal waste dumping. The Minister congratulated the Alappuzha municipal officials, Haritha Karma Sena members and people for achieving cleanliness status.

H. Salam, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj and others attended the function.

