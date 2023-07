July 14, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj resigned on Friday. Ms. Raj stepped down as part of an agreement within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for sharing the top post in the civic body. Apart from Ms. Raj, four standing committee heads — Bindhu Thomas Kalarickal (development), A. Shanavas (welfare), Beena Ramesh (health) and K. Babu (public works) — also tendered their resignations. Ms. Raj will be succeeded by CPI (M) Nehru Trophy ward member K.K. Jayamma.

