Alappuzha medical college turns 60

March 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

It was on March 6, 1963, R. Shankar, the then Chief Minister of Kerala, laid the foundation stone for the Thirumala Devaswom Medical College (TDMC) at Vandanam in Alappuzha. Sixty years on, it has emerged as a premier institution navigating many bumps, twists and turns.

Genesis of the medical college

Following public demand for a medical college in the district, a group of eminent personalities led by Alappuzha MLA Nafeesath Beevi met Chief Minister Pattom Thanu Pillai in February 1961.

But the Chief Minister informed them the government was not in a position to start a medical college due to financial constraints. Mr. Pillai, however, suggested K. Nagendra Prabhu, president, Alleppey Ananthanarayanapuram Thuravoor Thirumala Devaswom (AATTD) of the Gowda Saraswath Brahmin community start a private medical college.

Mr. Prabhu had who established several educational institutions in the region accepted the proposal and the idea of TDMC, the first medical college under private management in Kerala, nucleated.

The government issued the order for setting up the medical college on August 30, 1961. The college administrative council purchased 125 acres at Vandanam in the name of AATTD ‘Adhikari’ Srinivasa Naick.

“Mr. Naick was a close friend of Health Minister V.K. Velappan and this helped speed up the starting of the college. The foundation stone was laid on March 6, 1963, and the classes for the first batch of MBBS students began five months later on August 17, 1963. The AATTD sanctioned ₹25 lakhs to construct the classrooms, laboratories, library, hostels and so on,” says N. Gopinatha Prabhu son of K. Nagendra Prabhu.

Handing over to the government

Things went well until the political climate changed in the State and the University of Kerala and the Indian Medical Council “made the conditions unfavourable for the functioning of the college.”

“The fees were reduced to one-third and the college was banned from collecting capitation fees. The government went back on its promise to allow the students to conduct clinical studies at the District Hospital, Alappuzha. Things became more difficult after the demise of K. Nagendra Prabhu on June 2, 1965,” says G. Nagendra Prabhu, secretary, K. Nagendra Prabhu Foundation.

V. Kesava Pai took over as the President of AATTD and he constituted the TD Medical College Trust. As the management of the medical college was getting more and more difficult, the trust led by D. Narayana Pai signed an agreement with the State government on October 17, 1967, which allowed the latter to manage the college for a period of five years.

In 1972, the government offered to give back the management of the college to the trust after paying an amount of ₹40 lakhs, apparently spent by it for the administration of the college. The government, according to the K. Nagendra Prabhu Foundation, did not provide the audited statement of expenses to support its claim and AATTD requested the government to extend the period of administration by another five years, which it refused.

“Several rounds of discussions took place but nothing concrete happened. The government sent a letter dated 21/05/1973 to the chairman of the Trust for which no reply was sent. At this juncture, the government evoked clause 7 of the agreement and issued an order dated 23/10/1973. The college with all its movable and immovable properties became “vested” with the Government of Kerala with effect from 17/10/1972,” says Mr. Nagendra Prabhu.

He says the short-sighted approach of the then-policymakers had defeated the ideas of the private and the aided sectors to function in the field of medical education.

“During 1965-67, the college was managed in a grant-in-aid mode for two years with the government providing 60% of the total expenses and 40% by the Thirumala Devaswom. Had this continued, it would have resulted in the establishment of medical colleges in the aided sector. This would have been a game changer to provide affordable medical education to the meritorious students in the country,” Mr. Prabhu says.