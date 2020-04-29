Alappuzha MCH team leaves for Kasaragod

A 26-member team from the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, left for Kasaragod to help the health authorities there in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team, including 11 doctors, 10 nurses, and five nursing assistants, led by MCH Deputy Superintendent Abdul Salam A., left for the northernmost district on a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus on Wednesday morning. The vehicle was flagged-off by A.M. Ariff, MP. The team would remain in Kasaragod district for two weeks. They have been entrusted with COVID-19 outbreak control duties. Kasaragod has been one of the worst affected districts in the State.

Meanwhile, no fresh case was reported in Alappuzha on Wednesday. The district has so far reported five cases of the disease and all the patients have been fully cured. Officials said two persons remained under observation at Taluk Hospital, Haripad, with symptoms of the disease. Besides, 1,315 remained in home quarantine in the district.