Alappuzha marina project back on track

The Kerala Maritime Board is planning to launch work on the Alappuzha beach-cum-marina project in 2023. A meeting attended by A.M. Ariff, MP, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, among others, recently directed the officials concerned to submit a report regarding the first phase of the project in November.

The proposed beach-cum-marina is part of the maritime heritage project. Officials said the marina would have facilities to accommodate cruise ships, superyachts and cargo vessels.

The marina was first mooted nearly two decades ago with the aim to attract tourists. However, the project got delayed on various accounts. Apart from the marina, the detailed project report proposes the building of a passenger terminal along with land and water-based recreational facilities in and around Alappuzha beach.

The proposed land and water-based recreational facilities include a dolphin pool, water park, an ayurvedic health spa and a theme park having an exhibit area, amphitheatre, artefact space and open spaces. Besides, water sports activities such as water scooters, banana boat rides and speed boat rides have been recommended.