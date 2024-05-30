Alappuzha man wins ₹12 crore Vishu bumper lottery

A 76-year-old man from Pazhaveedu in Alappuzha is the lucky winner of the Kerala State Lotteries department’s ₹12 crore Vishu bumper.

Viswambharan, a former Central Reserve Police Force jawan, purchased the winning ticket (VC 490987) from Jayalakshmi, a sub-agent of Thrikarthika Lottery Agency at Kaithavana, a few days ago.

The winners of the Vishu bumper lottery were announced on Wednesday, but the first prize winner was not known immediately. Mr. Viswambharan said that he first informed about winning the jackpot to his family members on Wednesday night.

He visited the lottery agency on Thursday morning. The septuagenarian said he had been buying lottery tickets regularly for several years. Mr. Viswambharan noted that he had not yet decided on spending the amount. However, the jackpot winner who lives with his wife and two daughters said he would give up his inheritance right over the ancestral property. Not a penny from the lottery prize will be given to tipplers, he added.

Besides winning the first prize, Mr. Viswambharan also won a consolation prize of ₹5,000. After retiring from the CRPF, he worked as a security guard at a bank in Ernakulam until a few years ago.