Alappuzha logs 521 cases

ALAPPUZHA

11 November 2020 20:14 IST

The district recorded 521 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The fresh cases include 505 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of another 14 people remains unknown. One person who came from abroad and a health staff also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The district also reported one COVID-19-related death. The deceased was identified as a 63-year-old man from Mannancherry. The 521 cases include 94 logged from Alappuzha, 29 from Aryad, and 26 from Cherthala South.

Meanwhile, 716 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease tested negative. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 8,504.

Ward 10 in Kavalam and parts of ward 13 in Kainakary grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.